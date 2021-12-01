Left Menu

Guernsey says issues fishing licenses to 40 EU vessels

The island of Guernsey has issued fishing licenses to 40 qualifying European Union vessels , Guernsey said on its Twitter feed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:45 IST
Guernsey says issues fishing licenses to 40 EU vessels
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • France

The island of Guernsey has issued fishing licenses to 40 qualifying European Union vessels , Guernsey said on its Twitter feed on Wednesday. "In line with its licensing roadmap announced in September, the Bailiwick of Guernsey has today issued fishing licenses to 40 qualifying EU vessels under Article 502 of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement," it said.

Annick Girardin, France's seas minister, said earlier on Twitter that France was awaiting 52 licenses from London to fish in UK territorial waters, 59 from Jersey and 43 from Guernsey. French TV station BFM reported the 40 licenses had been issued to French boats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Achievement

P&G Health commemorates Iron Deficiency Day with a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD...

 India
2
AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

AWS helps Roche extract greater value from its health data

 Switzerland
3
Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

Brazilian LGBT movement leader Janaína Dutra gets honor from Google

 Brazil
4
Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenna

Two NASA astronauts set for spacewalk to replace faulty space station antenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021