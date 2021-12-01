Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-NATO chief says Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine aggression

"We all made it very clear that there will be a high price to pay and, and sanctions is one of the options," Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference. "I think it's quite obvious that Russia already knows that they will pay a higher price," he added.

NATO's secretary-general on Wednesday warned Russia against using force against neighbour Ukraine, and told Reuters that Moscow knows it would pay a high price through sanctions and other steps from the West for any aggression. "We all made it very clear that there will be a high price to pay and, and sanctions is one of the options," Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

"I think it's quite obvious that Russia already knows that they will pay a higher price," he added.

