Delhi reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 39 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 39 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to Delhi government health bulletin, the city has reported a total of 14,40,973 cases.

With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, the death toll of the city remains at 25,098. The city has 286 active cases. The total recoveries have gone up to 14,15,589 with 40 more people recovering from the infection. The positivity rate is 0.07 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.A total of 59,507 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,09,75,053.The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital has reached 2,27,55,167. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

