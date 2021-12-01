Left Menu

REUTERS NEXT-NATO on guard against Chinese, Russian missiles that can hit allies

"Russia, but also China, now invest heavily in nuclear-capable systems that can reach all NATO countries," Stoltenberg told a Reuters Next conference. "It is something we have to take very seriously," he said, citing Russian investment in extremely long-range, high-speed, manoeuvrable missiles.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the Western alliance was working closely to protect allies against new Chinese and Russian missiles that can reach Europe and North America. "Russia, but also China, now invest heavily in nuclear-capable systems that can reach all NATO countries," Stoltenberg told a Reuters Next conference.

"It is something we have to take very seriously," he said, citing Russian investment in extremely long-range, high-speed, manoeuvrable missiles. To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

