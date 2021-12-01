REUTERS NEXT-NATO on guard against Chinese, Russian missiles that can hit allies
"Russia, but also China, now invest heavily in nuclear-capable systems that can reach all NATO countries," Stoltenberg told a Reuters Next conference. "It is something we have to take very seriously," he said, citing Russian investment in extremely long-range, high-speed, manoeuvrable missiles.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the Western alliance was working closely to protect allies against new Chinese and Russian missiles that can reach Europe and North America. "Russia, but also China, now invest heavily in nuclear-capable systems that can reach all NATO countries," Stoltenberg told a Reuters Next conference.
"It is something we have to take very seriously," he said, citing Russian investment in extremely long-range, high-speed, manoeuvrable missiles. To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- China
- NATO
- Chinese
- North America
- Europe
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden-Xi summit: Chinese President expresses readiness to work with US counterpart to build consensus
Biden-Xi meet: Chinese President expresses readiness to work with US counterpart to build consensus
European stocks notch all-time highs on earnings, Xi-Biden boost
Motor racing-First Chinese driver is a big moment for Formula One
Motor racing-First Chinese driver is huge for Alfa and F1, says Vasseur