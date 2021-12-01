Left Menu

Leopard rescued from residential area in Rishikesh  

A one-year-old leopard was rescued from a residential area here on Wednesday.The leopard had strayed into the Chopra Farm area of Khadri village, Range officer Mahendra Singh Rawat said. The leopard will soon be released into reserve forest area, the range officer said.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 01-12-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 20:59 IST
A one-year-old leopard was rescued from a residential area here on Wednesday.

The leopard had strayed into the Chopra Farm area of Khadri village, Range officer Mahendra Singh Rawat said. It was trapped in a cage early on Wednesday morning.

The cage was installed in the area after locals said they had sighted a leopard in an abandoned IDPL campus nearby. The leopard will soon be released into reserve forest area, the range officer said.

