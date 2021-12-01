Leopard rescued from residential area in Rishikesh  

A one-year-old leopard was rescued from a residential area here on Wednesday.

The leopard had strayed into the Chopra Farm area of Khadri village, Range officer Mahendra Singh Rawat said. It was trapped in a cage early on Wednesday morning.

The cage was installed in the area after locals said they had sighted a leopard in an abandoned IDPL campus nearby. The leopard will soon be released into reserve forest area, the range officer said.

