CCTV cameras installed in 4,934 coaches, 838 stations: Railway Ministry in LS

Ministry of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday stated that Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have already been provided in 4,934 train coaches and installed at a total of 838 stations.

Installation of CCTV Cameras in all train coaches including EMUs and passenger trains had been approved.

As per data provided by GRP, the incidents of crime on Railways show a decreasing trend during the last three years from 2018 to 2020, said the Ministry of Railways in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

