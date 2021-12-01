Left Menu

IAEA plans to step up inspections at Iran's Fordow plant -IAEA report

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog plans to increase the frequency of its inspections at Iran's Fordow plant after Iran started producing enriched uranium with more advanced machines there, the watchdog said in a report to member states on Wednesday seen by Reuters.

"The Agency has decided and Iran has agreed to increase the frequency of verification activities at FFEP and will continue consultations with Iran on practical arrangements to facilitate implementation of these activities," the International Atomic Energy Agency report said, referring to the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

