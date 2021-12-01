Left Menu

Kerala reports 5,405 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,405 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 5,405 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 403 deaths of which 307 were added in accordance with the new guidelines of the central government. The death toll in the state stands at 40,535.

The state has 44,124 active cases. The bulletin said the state reported 4,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours and 64,191 samples were tested in the period. (ANI)

Also Read: Process for building court complex at Idukki shows sorry state of affairs due to red tape: Kerala HC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

