Kerala reports 5,405 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 5,405 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. According to the state health bulletin, the state reported 403 deaths of which 307 were added in accordance with the new guidelines of the central government. The death toll in the state stands at 40,535.

The state has 44,124 active cases. The bulletin said the state reported 4,538 recoveries in the last 24 hours and 64,191 samples were tested in the period. (ANI)

