ADVISORY-Alert on a fire at Iran's parliament is withdrawn

A Reuters alert reporting a fire at the Iranian parliament is wrong and is withdrawn. The fire was at a different building. There will be no replacement story. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[11:55:27] (Editing by Jon Boyle)

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:44 IST
A Reuters alert reporting a fire at the Iranian parliament is wrong and is withdrawn. The fire was at a different building. There will be no replacement story.

STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[11:55:27] (Editing by Jon Boyle)

