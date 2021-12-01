ADVISORY-Alert on a fire at Iran's parliament is withdrawn
A Reuters alert reporting a fire at the Iranian parliament is wrong and is withdrawn. The fire was at a different country (not building as previously stated). There will be no replacement story. STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[11:55:27] (Editing by Jon Boyle)
Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:47 IST
A Reuters alert reporting a fire at the Iranian parliament is wrong and is withdrawn. The fire was at a different country (not building as previously stated). There will be no replacement story.
STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[11:55:27] (Editing by Jon Boyle)
Also Read: Top UAE official to visit Iran soon - Iranian senior official
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
Advertisement