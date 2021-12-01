ADVISORY-Alert on a fire at Iran's parliament is withdrawn

A Reuters alert reporting a fire at the Iranian parliament is wrong and is withdrawn. The fire was at a different country (not building as previously stated). There will be no replacement story.

