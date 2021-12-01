Libya's National Oil Corp net revenues at $1.9 bln in October - statement
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:36 IST
Libya's National Oil Corporation's (NOC) total oil revenues reached around $1.9 billion in October, up from $1.6 billion in September, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Gas and condensate revenues amounted to $34.3 million while Crude oil revenues amounted to $1.8 billion, NOC added.
