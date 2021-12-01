India aims to be USD 250 billion electronic manufacturing hub in five years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said that the government is keen to make India a USD 250 billion electronic manufacturing hub in the next five years. The minister, who participated in an event as part of 'Azadi Ka Digital Mahotsav' celebrated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, expressed happiness over the electronics manufacturing industry assuring USD 300 billion revenue by 2025-26.

"When we were reviewing what should be our target, even 25 per cent seemed impossible but now I think even 30 per cent is achievable. We are taking the lead in telecom. Our 5G stack will be the first virtualized 5G stack in the world. Now we can think of manufacturing at a different scale because the world will move towards ecosystems where our companies will be managing telecom network across the world," he said. Speaking to ANI, the minister said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a big hub of electronic manufacturing.

"We've reached USD 75 billion today and have a goal to reach USD 250 billion in the next 5 years. In today's interaction with the industry, their view is to reach USD 300 billion, which gave me a lot of pride and happiness. We have given an ode to all the talented and diverse industry champions today," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)