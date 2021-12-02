Left Menu

UP Congress president reviews preparedness for Priyanka Gandhi's 'Pratigya Rally'

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 02-12-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 01:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu was in Ghaziabad on Wednesday to review the preparedness for party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's proposed 'Pratigya Rally', which will be held in Moradabad.

Speaking to the media, he said the Congress will contest next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on its own.

''Our coalition is with farmers, the youth and the women,'' he said.

Lallu was apprised of the preparations made by Congress workers for Gandhi's rally scheduled for Thursday.

The Congress party will fulfil its poll promises if it comes to power, he said, adding that farm loans will be exempted.

Mobile phones and scooters would be given to female students, and 20 lakh jobs provided for unemployed youths, Lallu further said.

An honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month will be paid to ASHA and Anganwadi workers if the party comes to power in the state, he added.

Only the Congress party will give 40 per cent of tickets to women in the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Lallu said.

