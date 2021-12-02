Left Menu

Congress, other opposition members walk out of RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:56 IST
Congress, other opposition members walk out of RS
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday walked out from the Rajya Sabha over the issues of inflation, price rise and farmers.

The Congress was the first to walk out after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected their demand for a discussion on inflation.

Leaders of other parties like the Left and some smaller parties also joined them soon. The TMC, TRS and DMK and some other parties also walked out of the House while raising the issues of farmers.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of inflation and price rise and demanded a discussion on it.

The deputy chairman said it cannot be entertained as the Question Hour was on.

Soon other parties also walked out as they wanted to raise the issues of farmers and MSP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021