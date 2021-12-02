Congress, other opposition members walk out of RS

The Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday walked out from the Rajya Sabha over the issues of inflation, price rise and farmers.

The Congress was the first to walk out after Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected their demand for a discussion on inflation.

Leaders of other parties like the Left and some smaller parties also joined them soon. The TMC, TRS and DMK and some other parties also walked out of the House while raising the issues of farmers.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of inflation and price rise and demanded a discussion on it.

The deputy chairman said it cannot be entertained as the Question Hour was on.

Soon other parties also walked out as they wanted to raise the issues of farmers and MSP.

