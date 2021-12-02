Left Menu

After SC rap, schools in Delhi closed again

All schools in Delhi will be closed from December 3, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 13:31 IST
After SC rap, schools in Delhi closed again
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All schools in Delhi will be closed from December 3, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday. "All schools in Delhi to be closed from tomorrow till further orders, due to current air pollution levels in the city," Rai said.

His statement comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Delhi government for opening schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city. "When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school," the SC asked Delhi government.

"We feel there is nothing happening, in spite of air pollution levels rising in Delhi," the Court observed today. The Delhi government reopened schools on November 29 for all the classes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021