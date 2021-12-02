HC seeks Delhi govt stand on plea concerning working conditions of head-load workers in agri markets

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the AAP government and Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board to respond to a petition highlighting the plight and working conditions of head-load workers or 'palledars' here.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition by Rashtriya Hamal Panchayat Evam Anya Asangathit Kamgar Union whose members claim to be predominantly those who work in Asia's largest wholesale market for fruits and vegetables -- Azadpur mandi.

The court also sought a response from Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Azadpur on the petition.

The petitioner, represented by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, said 'palledars' perform the work of loading and unloading agricultural produce and their wages have not been revised by the authorities since 1980.

He submitted that a license, which is the only document to establish their official existence, is also not being issued by the authorities to these head-load workers.

The petition said that under Rule 36 of the Delhi Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) General Rules of 2000, the authorities have the duty to fix the fees payable to 'palledars' on a piece-rate basis for their back-breaking work but the same has not been revised in gross violation of their right of fair remuneration.

The petition stated that because of the sharp surge in inflation and continued depreciation of the rupee, these workers are facing challenges to meet their basic needs of three full meals, proper clothing, education, health, and a roof on the heads of their family members.

The 'palledars' are effectively functioning as bonded labor in the agriculture markets of Delhi in violation of Article 23 of the Constitution of India, it said.

"They have no health insurance and when the back-breaking work eventually takes a toll on their health. No assistance is made available to them by the State or its authorities. The fees that have not been revised since 1980 is just enough to keep them bonded to these mandis where they live and die with no effective agency in them to choose any better for themselves," the petition said.

It further stated that under the Delhi Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act and its rules, a G-category license is issued to a paladar along with a badge which is crucial for establishing their occupational identity.

"Both are legitimate entitlements of the workers and are very important for their safety and welfare. However, none of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees including the APMC Azadpur is complying with the above-mentioned provisions in their true letter and spirit. They have to work on the mercy of the commission agents. There is no security or work available to the palledars and in cases of an accident at the market they can't legally establish their existence at the marketplace," the petition submitted.

It is also argued that authorities should ensure that freight is charged on basis of weight and not on piece rate to ensure that transporters do not overload the transport sacks/bundles in excess of 50 kg.

The matter would be heard next on February 16.

