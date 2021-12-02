Crystal Crop completes acquisition of 4 hybrid seeds from Bayer

Agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd (CCPL) on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of four hybrid seeds -- cotton, mustard, pearl millet and grain sorghum -- from global life sciences firm Bayer in India.

The seed business acquired by CCPL represents a very small portion of Bayer's Indian and global business portfolio. The two companies had agreed to close the transaction by December-end this year.

''We have completed the transaction ahead of target date and now Crystal team will take over the business,'' CCPL Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal said in a statement.

Mustard, pearl millet and cotton hybrids are strong brands preferred by farmers. This acquisition will strengthen the company's field crop seed business and make it a strong integrated agri-input player, he said.

''We expect this business to contribute 10 per cent of annual turnover,'' he added.

CCPL said the acquisition comes with prestigious brands Proagro and Surpass -- along with associated breeding programs, talented team of incredible knowhow, technology, intellectual property, research farms and strong pipeline of products -- that will put CCPL in a fast growth trajectory in seed business.

This is Crystal's third acquisition in seed space since 2011 when it acquired Hyderabad-based Rohini-Seeds Pvt Ltd and Rohini Bioseeds and Agritech Pvt Ltd and acquisition of Syngenta's Indian Grain Sorghum, Fodder Sorghum (SSG) and Pearl Millet seeds business in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)