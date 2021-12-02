Left Menu

Godrej & Boyce commissions 220kV power grid substations in Karnataka

Ltd has commissioned 2206611kV power grid substations at Sira in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The substations will connect Sira and its adjacent towns on a state-level grid through 220kV and 66kV transmission lines, with a transformation capacity of 200 MVA, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd has commissioned 220/66/11kV power grid substations at Sira in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The substations will connect Sira and its adjacent towns on a state-level grid through 220kV and 66kV transmission lines, with a transformation capacity of 200 MVA, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

