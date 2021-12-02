Godrej & Boyce commissions 220kV power grid substations in Karnataka

The Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd has commissioned 220/66/11kV power grid substations at Sira in Tumakuru district of Karnataka. The substations will connect Sira and its adjacent towns on a state-level grid through 220kV and 66kV transmission lines, with a transformation capacity of 200 MVA, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

