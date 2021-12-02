Left Menu

Ambedkar Conclave: President applauds Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for organising this conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 15:40 IST
Ambedkar Conclave: President applauds Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians
The President said that Babasaheb was in favour of awakening the moral conscience of the society. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the fifth International Ambedkar Conclave, being organised by the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians and Dr Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce, today (December 2, 2021) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for organising this conclave. He noted that this Forum is constantly highlighting issues of social and economic justice and playing an important role in spreading the thoughts and ideas of Dr Ambedkar. He was also happy to note that this conclave focuses on education, entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development along with issue of constitutional rights.

The President said that Babasaheb was in favour of awakening the moral conscience of the society. He used to say that rights cannot be protected only by laws, but it is also necessary to have moral and social consciousness in society. He always emphasised on non-violent and constitutional means.

The President said that in our Constitution many provisions have been made to protect the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Article 46 of the Constitution directs that the State shall develop the educational and economic interests of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes with special care. Also, in this article, the State has been directed to protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation. A number of institutions and procedures have been put in place to give effect to these guidelines. There has been lot of improvements. But, a lot remains to be done by our country and society.

The President said that many people of the deprived sections are not aware of their rights and government's initiatives for their welfare. Therefore, it is the responsibility of members of this Forum to make them aware about their rights and government's initiatives. He said that it is also the responsibility of them to take forward the people of scheduled castes and tribes who have been left behind by them in the developmental journey. By this way they can pay their true tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021