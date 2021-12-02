Ambedkar Conclave: President applauds Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the fifth International Ambedkar Conclave, being organised by the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians and Dr Ambedkar Chamber of Commerce, today (December 2, 2021) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President appreciated the Forum of SC and ST Legislators and Parliamentarians for organising this conclave. He noted that this Forum is constantly highlighting issues of social and economic justice and playing an important role in spreading the thoughts and ideas of Dr Ambedkar. He was also happy to note that this conclave focuses on education, entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development along with issue of constitutional rights.

The President said that Babasaheb was in favour of awakening the moral conscience of the society. He used to say that rights cannot be protected only by laws, but it is also necessary to have moral and social consciousness in society. He always emphasised on non-violent and constitutional means.

The President said that in our Constitution many provisions have been made to protect the interests of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Article 46 of the Constitution directs that the State shall develop the educational and economic interests of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes with special care. Also, in this article, the State has been directed to protect them from social injustice and all forms of exploitation. A number of institutions and procedures have been put in place to give effect to these guidelines. There has been lot of improvements. But, a lot remains to be done by our country and society.

The President said that many people of the deprived sections are not aware of their rights and government's initiatives for their welfare. Therefore, it is the responsibility of members of this Forum to make them aware about their rights and government's initiatives. He said that it is also the responsibility of them to take forward the people of scheduled castes and tribes who have been left behind by them in the developmental journey. By this way they can pay their true tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

