Regional conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices to be held

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with Government of Odisha is organizing a Regional Conference on the theme: "Replication of Good Governance Practices," on December 03-04, 2021 at Bhubaneswar in a semi virtual mode.

Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha, and Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology; Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy and Space, Government of India will address the valedictory session during the 2 day event.

Shri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary, Odisha and Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DARPG will also address the Inaugural/valedictory Session.

The main objective of the Conference is to bring national and state level public administration organizations on the same platform to share experiences and innovations in public administration, transforming future public solution for improving quality of life, e-Governance and Digital Governance, etc. The Conference is a two day event in which representatives/ DM/DC of States are invited to make presentation on good governance practices of the States for wider dissemination.

Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary, Government of Odisha will chair the inaugural Session on the topic, "Innovations (Districts)". The Session II will hold deliberations on "Innovations (States)", chaired by Shri NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary (AR&PG).

Shri V Srinivas, Special Secretary, (AR&PG) will Chair the post lunch discussion on "Innovations (Centre). During Session IV, presentation will be made on topic, "Improving Public Delivery System" which will be chaired by Shri Swadheen Kshatriya, State Chief Commissioner of Right to Services, Maharashtra.

On Day 2, Presentations will be made on 'Administrative Innovations in Odisha, chaired by Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha. During session VI, chaired by Shri K Rajeshwar Rao, Special Secretary, NITI AAYOG, Aspirational Districts Programme, presentations will be given on "Aspirational Districts".

This Conference is an effort to create a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices which has led to better public service delivery and benefit to the citizens. Delegates from 14 States of North-Eastern and Eastern Region of India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh including Odisha) will participate in the Conference in a semi-virtual mode.

