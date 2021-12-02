Left Menu

About 18.17 lakh farmers receive MSP benefit worth over Rs 57 cr in ongoing Kharif season

As the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as was done in previous years, about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore, informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:26 IST
About 18.17 lakh farmers receive MSP benefit worth over Rs 57 cr in ongoing Kharif season
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the paddy procurement is progressing smoothly in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2021-22 at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, as was done in previous years, about 18.17 Lac farmers have been benefitted with MSP value of Rs. 57,032.03 crore, informed the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday. As per the ministry, a quantity of 290.98 LMT of Paddy has been procured in KMS 2021-22 up to November 30, 2021, in the procuring States/UTs of Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

According to the ministry, so far, the maximum procurement in the ongoing KMS season is done from Punjab (18685532MT) followed by Haryana (5530596MT) and Uttar Pradesh (1242593MT). The procurement in other states is also gaining momentum, stated the ministry.

Pertinently, in KMS 2020-21, at least 13113417 famers were benefitted with an MSP value of Rs. 168823.23 crore (as on 30.11.2021) and procurement of 89419081 MT was done, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021