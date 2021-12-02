Left Menu

Elderly woman killed by 'leopard' in Uttarakhand's Pauri district

PTI | Kotdwar | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was mauled to death allegedly by a leopard in Pauri district, an official said on Thursday.

The half eaten corpse of 65-year-old Jayanti Devi was recovered on Thursday morning from the bushes, around two kilometres away from her village Bhair, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sandeep Kumar said.

Devi had left her village for Kotdwar on Wednesday morning. However, as she did not return until late in the evening, her relatives informed the authorities concerned following which a search was launched, Kumar said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area and villagers have been asked to remain vigilant, he said.

An immediate financial assistance of Rs one lakh has been given to the next of kin of the victim, Lansdowne Divisional Forest Officer Deepak Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

