Pope accepts resignation of Paris archbishop over relationship with woman
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:48 IST
Pope Francis has accepted Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit's resignation, the French bishops' conference said in a statement on Thursday.
Last week, Aupetit had sent a letter to the pope offering to resign following media reports about a relationship with a woman.
