Sweden finds bird flu on small poultry farm as virus spreads

A case of bird flu has been detected on a small, private farm with ducks and hens in southern Sweden, authorities said, after several recent outbreaks at poultry farms across Europe.

"The current highly pathogenic bird flu virus is very contagious between birds," the Swedish Board of Agriculture said on Thursday.

Sweden last month ordered that poultry must be kept indoors to avoid contact with wild birds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)