OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil output pact, sources say

OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing oil output pact under which it has agreed to raise production by 400,000 barrels per day in January, two senior OPEC+ sources said on Thursday.

Other OPEC+ sources have said several options could be discussed in Thursday's ministerial talks, including pausing the production rise. One OPEC+ source said one idea that might be considered was to raise output by 200,000 bpd in January, not 400,000 bpd.

