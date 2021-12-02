Left Menu

Fleet of 26 Electric Vehicles flagged off at Akashvani Bhawan

Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said that it is an important decision to convert to Electric Vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:13 IST
All India Radio has hired all the Electric Vehicles on wet lease basis from CESL which is a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power. Image Credit: Twitter(@prasarbharati)
In line with the green initiatives of the Centre and its vision on Electric Mobility, All India Radio has shifted its entire fleet to Electric vehicles for all its transportation needs. Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Director General of All India Radio N Venudhar Reddy flagged off a fleet of 26 Electric Vehicles at Akashvani Bhawan in New Delhi earlier today.

In what can be seen as a small but important contribution towards realising the environmental goals of India, this is the second largest fleet of electric vehicles to be deployed in Delhi.

Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati Shashi Shekhar Vempati said that it is an important decision to convert to Electric Vehicles. It is the mission of Prime Minister for a clean India where environment is also clean.

Director General of All India Radio N Venudhar Reddy hopes that electric vehicles will be brought in for other stations of All India Radio based on the experience of these E-Vehicles at Akashvani Bhawan. He said that AIR has entered into an agreement with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for E-Vehicles for next five years.

All India Radio has hired all the Electric Vehicles on wet lease basis from CESL which is a joint venture of public sector companies under the Ministry of Power. The charging network for the Electric Vehicles has been laid by the Civil Construction Wing of Prasar Bharati.

(With Inputs from PIB)

