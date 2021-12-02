Left Menu

JSC expects to hold Chief Justice interviews

Following those interview, the commission will compile a report and hand it to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:29 IST
The JSC said for the purposes of the interview, Acting President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Xola Petse has been appointed as chairperson of the JSC. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) expects to hold public interviews for the four nominees for the position of Constitutional Court Chief Justice during February next year.

President Ramaphosa handed the JSC and parliamentary political party leaders, four candidates, for consideration for the position in November following the retirement of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in October.

The four candidates are:

Deputy Chief Justice and current acting Chief Justice, Justice Raymond Mnyamezeli Mlungisi Zondo;

Judge of the Constitutional Court, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga;

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mandisa Maya and

Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Justice Dunston Mlambo.

The JSC said for the purposes of the interview, Acting President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Xola Petse has been appointed as chairperson of the JSC.

"The JSC further decided that all four nominees must complete the required questionnaire for Judges and submit all the necessary and standard documentation required for persons who seek to be appointed as Judges. The nominees have been given until Friday, 10 December 2021 to submit all the aforementioned information.

"Upon receipt of the documentation from the nominees, the JSC will invite the law bodies, members the public and all other institutions with an interest in the work of the JSC, to make written submissions to it, on the suitability or otherwise of the President s nominees for appointment as the Chief Justice and any other information which they deem to be relevant to the entire selection process".

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

