Left Menu

PRASA terminates employment contract of GCEO Matthews

In a statement on Thursday, PRASA Board Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said the termination of the contract is in line with a provision in clause 11 of his employment contract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:31 IST
PRASA terminates employment contract of GCEO Matthews
The State Security Agency (SSA) has since declined to issue Matthews top-secret security clearance or any other security clearance. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has unanimously resolved to terminate with immediate effect the employment contract of its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews.

In a statement on Thursday, PRASA Board Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said the termination of the contract is in line with a provision in clause 11 of his employment contract.

"This followed an investigation by seasoned senior counsel that established whether Matthews deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose material information to PRASA in respect of his dual citizenship.

"Matthews's letter of appointment clearly stipulates (as one of the key requirements) that his contract of employment will only be confirmed upon him obtaining favourable security clearance," Ramatlakane said.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has since declined to issue Matthews top-secret security clearance or any other security clearance.

"During the investigation by the senior counsel Matthews was afforded an opportunity to present his version both orally and in writing through his lawyer. His lawyer was also present when he was interviewed during the investigation by the senior counsel.

"The findings as contained in investigation report by the senior counsel were adverse against Matthews. The Board viewed the report in a very serious light and agreed with its recommendation. Matthews and his lawyers are privy to the contents of the report," Ramatlakane said.

He said the Board will forthwith commence with the recruitment process of the Group CEO.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021