Pawan Kumar takes over as Director (Commercial) at IGL

Pawan Kumar has taken over as Director (Commercial) of Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the largest CNG distribution company of the country operating city gas distribution networks in 27 districts of ten geographical areas across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Kumar has taken over the position of Director (Commercial) from Amit Garg, who has been repatriated to his parent organization BPCL to head the new vertical of renewable energy, IGL said in a statement.

IGL is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) along with the Government of NCT of Delhi.

''A graduate in Industrial Engineering from prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee and post graduate in management from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, Kumar is a senior leader in hydrocarbon space having a rich experience of over 33 years across multiple regions in various roles during his tenure in BPCL,'' the statement said.

Before joining the current assignment, he was the Regional LPG Head for the Northern Region of BPCL comprising seven states and three Union Territories servicing 2.5 crore customers and 2,000 distributors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)