Ten oil workers killed in attack in Syria's Deir al-Zor -state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 02-12-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 18:38 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Ten oil workers were killed and one was injured in an attack that targeted a bus carrying them in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor countryside, state news agency SANA said on Thursday.
The workers are employees at al-Kharata oilfield, according to the agency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
