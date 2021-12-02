Left Menu

Research at wind energy institute shows commitments of France, India: Senator

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:02 IST
Research at wind energy institute shows commitments of France, India: Senator
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Senator of French citizens living outside France Damien Regnard on Thursday visited the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) here and said the research and projects at the facility illustrate the commitments of France and India.

Regnard, on a brief visit to the city, called on Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday.

Today, Regnard, before concluding his tour, visited the NIWE at Pallikaranai and met the Director General of the institute K Balaraman.

''The research and projects of the NIWE illustrate the commitments of France and India in the framework of the International Solar Alliance and open perspectives of European and Indian cooperation in this field,'' Regnard said.

''I was delighted at NIWE's quality of work'', he said.

Later, Regnard made a courtesy call on Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at his ancestral home Amir Mahal at Royapettah.

Regnard was accompanied by French Consul General in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre and other officials from the French Consulate, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021