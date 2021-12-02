Research at wind energy institute shows commitments of France, India: Senator

Senator of French citizens living outside France Damien Regnard on Thursday visited the National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) here and said the research and projects at the facility illustrate the commitments of France and India.

Regnard, on a brief visit to the city, called on Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday.

Today, Regnard, before concluding his tour, visited the NIWE at Pallikaranai and met the Director General of the institute K Balaraman.

''The research and projects of the NIWE illustrate the commitments of France and India in the framework of the International Solar Alliance and open perspectives of European and Indian cooperation in this field,'' Regnard said.

''I was delighted at NIWE's quality of work'', he said.

Later, Regnard made a courtesy call on Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at his ancestral home Amir Mahal at Royapettah.

Regnard was accompanied by French Consul General in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barre and other officials from the French Consulate, a press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)