Assam Forest personnel rescue elephants trapped in pond

Assam Forest Department personnel on Thursday rescued five elephants that were trapped in a pond in Goalpara district, official sources said.

The pachyderms had fallen into the pond under the Lakhipur forest division of the district late on Wednesday night.

''People in nearby areas were the first to learn of the incident and they alerted the local forest officials. The elephants were rescued at around 10 am,'' the official said.

He added that banks of the pond were dug up with the help of an excavator and the elephants climbed out on their own.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)