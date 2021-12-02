Left Menu

Nearly 46 lakh unorganised workers registered under PM-SYM scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:20 IST
Nearly 46 lakh unorganised workers have been registered under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme, according to a statement by the labour ministry.

To provide old-age protection in the form of a monthly pension, the government launched the PM-SYM pension scheme in 2019.

Under this scheme, a minimum assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years.

As on November 25, 2021, a total of 45,77,295 unorganised workers have been registered under this scheme; whereas in Uttar Pradesh, 6,36,275 workers of the unorganised sector have been enrolled under the PM-SYM pension scheme, the labour ministry said in the statement.

All the states/ UT governments have been requested to popularise the scheme and mobilise the target groups/ eligible workers for enrolment under the PM-SYM scheme.

Most of the states/ UT governments have extended the support in the implementation of the PM-SYM scheme and taken effective steps to mobilise the unorganised workers.

The central government has also taken several initiatives to increase enrolment under the PM-SYM scheme. These include periodic review of the progress of the scheme with states/UTs, publicity of the scheme through IEC activities, the constitution of state-level monitoring committees and district-level implementation committees to ensure mobilisation of beneficiaries through state governments, it stated.

