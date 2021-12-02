Ours is 'changi sarkar', delivered on promises: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday hit out at his political opponents, saying he is not someone who just makes announcements but the one who earns people's trust by delivering on promises.

''Some say it is 'Channi sarkar', but I am nobody, I say this is 'changi sarkar','' he told reporters at press conference here.

Channi also gave details of development works and pro-people initiatives taken by the state government after he assumed the charge of the Punjab CM in September, replacing Amarinder Singh.

''I am not 'ailaanjeet' (one who only makes announcements). I am 'vishwasjeet' (one who has won people's trust),'' said Charanjit Singh Channi.

The Punjab CM's statement has come amid a war of words with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, whose party he had described as ''kale angrej'' (black Englishmen).

Kejriwal on Thursday slammed Channi, saying he may be ''dark complexioned'' but his intent is clear and he doesn't make false promises.

Channi asserted that in a short span of time, his government has not only made several pro-people announcements but also implemented them.

''I am here to give a report card before people, to give full account. We have formed government to serve people. We will work with full honesty and transparency. What I say, I will deliver. I will not break people's trust,'' he said.

''We work for the welfare of all classes. This government is of all, of common people,'' he added.

Targeting AAP, Channi said those who do not know anything about Punjab are questioning them about ''aam aadmi''. They would not give anything where they have their government and making "false promises" with people of Punjab to "grab" the power, Channi alleged.

''What I say that becomes law and I say what people, common people need,'' he added.

''We made power cheaper from November 1 by Rs 3 for those having load up to 7 kw. In Punjab, power is the cheapest in the entire India, I am making this claim, let anyone counter me,'' said Channi, accusing rivals of ''misleading'' people.

''They are misleading the public because the bills recently issued were for October period and the relief will get reflected in coming bills,'' he said.

Facing criticism especially from the AAP over not showing any ''zero'' amount electricity bill, Channi said power bills of 22 lakh households, who have connected load of up to one kilowatt and up to 200 units of consumption, are zero.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month had brought one lakh ''zero'' amount Delhi electricity bills and dared the Punjab CM to show even 1,000 such bills of his state.

''A party chief (Kejriwal) has asked to show a single zero bill. Come here brother, I will show you lakhs of them in Punjab,'' he said.

All electricity arrears of households who have connected load up to 2 kW have been waived, he said.

A decision related to making power cheaper by Rs 3 per unit for consumers with up to 7 kW load has been implemented with effect from November 1, he said, adding the benefit of reduction in power tariff will be reflected in January bills.

Referring to Kejriwal's announcement of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women above 18 if his party comes to power, Channi asked him to first implement it in the national capital. ''There (Delhi) he will not give anything, here he says Rs 1,000 will be given. Are we fools,'' he said.

Constantly being attacked on sand rates, Channi said the rates have been fixed at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet and anyone could procure at this rate from the quarry.

He said his government was also considering reducing the transportation rates for sand.

Hitting out at the Shiromani Akali Dal over farm laws, he said, ''The SAD is mother of these farm laws. They passed a law of contract farming first and they showed it to their (erstwhile) ally BJP, which later brought farm laws.''.

The Centre on Wednesday notified a legislation to repeal the three agriculture laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a year now.

To a question on Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu, who has been targeting his own government over some issues, Channi said all issues will be resolved. ''He is my elder brother. I fully respect him. He is our state party president. We are working under the party and we have to implement the policies of the party,'' he said. Asked whether he sees himself as chief ministerial face after the upcoming elections, Channi said, ''No. I did not see it earlier as well. My party made me (the CM). I was neither a candidate nor am I now. Whatever the party decides I abide by it,'' he said. Channi also appealed to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha to press the Centre for ensuing procurement of each grain besides a law to guarantee the minimum support price. On rising debt, he said after his party again comes to power, a long-term policy will be framed to address this issue.

He also spoke about framing a law to ensure the only youth of Punjab get government jobs in the state. PTI CHS/SUN RDK RDK

