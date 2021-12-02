Algeria's energy minister says oil market fundamentals resilient
Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:27 IST
Algeria's energy minister said on Thursday that the OPEC+ decision to stick to existing policy was based on the resilience of oil market fundamentals despite the emergence of the new coronavirus variant and the release of strategic reserves, the state news agency reported.
OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to stick to their existing policy of monthly oil output increases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- state news agency
- Algeria
Advertisement