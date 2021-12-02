J-K reports 177 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Jammu and Kashmir reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 177 new cases, 37 had been reported from the Jammu division while 140 had been reported from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases detected in the last 24 hours stood at 1,697. Out of the 1,697 cases, 382 are detected in Jammu Division while 1,315 were detected in Kashmir. Out of the 167 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 36 are from the Jammu division and 131 are from the Kashmir division.

65,869 doses of COVID Vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative No. of doses administered to 1,67,47,708. No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 53,838 COVID tests being conducted. (ANI)

