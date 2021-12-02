Left Menu

J-K reports 177 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Jammu and Kashmir reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 22:59 IST
J-K reports 177 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Out of the 177 new cases, 37 had been reported from the Jammu division while 140 had been reported from Kashmir in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases detected in the last 24 hours stood at 1,697. Out of the 1,697 cases, 382 are detected in Jammu Division while 1,315 were detected in Kashmir. Out of the 167 recoveries in the last 24 hours, 36 are from the Jammu division and 131 are from the Kashmir division.

65,869 doses of COVID Vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative No. of doses administered to 1,67,47,708. No new confirmed case of mucormycosis has been reported today.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 53,838 COVID tests being conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021