Left Menu

Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (further, 176 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks added on ICMR portal Wednesday by ICMR-NICPR Noida).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 23:23 IST
Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours (further, 176 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks added on ICMR portal Wednesday by ICMR-NICPR Noida). According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the city has reported a total of 14,41,190 cases.

With no deaths reported in the last 24 hours due to the disease, the death toll of the city remains at 25,098. The city has 307 active cases. The total recoveries have gone up to 14,15,785 with 196 more people recovering from the infection.

The positivity rate is 0.06 per cent per cent and the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent. A total of 52,796 tests were conducted in the national capital in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,10,38,226.

The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital has reached 2,28,54,685. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
4
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021