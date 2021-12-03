Left Menu

Virudhanagar: Villagers carry body of person through flooded river

With heavy rains resulting in flooding in Kiruthumal River in Virudhanagar district, villagers had to carry a dead body through the river as there is no bridge across the river.

ANI | Virudhanagar (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-12-2021 05:52 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 05:52 IST
Villagers carrying dead body of a person (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With heavy rains resulting in flooding in Kiruthumal River in Virudhanagar district, villagers had to carry a dead body through the river as there is no bridge across the river. Due to the release of water from Vaigai dam, several rivers are inundated, including Kiruthumal river.

As there is no bridge, villagers can be seen carrying the body of a person on December 1 by tying a rope across the river. Villagers have been demanding the construction of a bridge across the river.

Virudhanagar District Collector said, "Order has been given for the construction of a bridge." (ANI)

