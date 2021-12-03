Cyclone Jawad: Odisha plans to deploy 266 rescue teams

Odisha Government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services and ODRAF in coastal districts in view of impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) in a press release. Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD', the press release said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

"With the time there will be more clarity on the situation, we have planned to deploy a total of 266 teams which includes NDRF, State Fire Services and ODRAF, today we have the order to deploy 24 teams of NDRF, 158 teams of State Fire Services and 33 teams of ODRAF in 10 coastal districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, and we have reserved 10 teams of NDRF, 14 teams of Fire Services and 27 teams of ODRAF," the press release said. "We have asked the distrust administration to evaluate the people from low lying areas on time and to shift Cyclone shelters." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)