Delhi's air quality stagnant in 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 385

The air quality in the national capital has not budged from the 'very poor' category for a while now. On Friday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi (overall) stood at 385, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, the pollution level in the National Capital Region (NCR), namely Noida and Gurugram, was also worrisome. Noida reported AQI in the 'hazardous' category at 562, while the air quality in Gurugram was at the upper end of 'severe' category at 413.

As per the agency, in the next three days, the air quality would deteriorate further but will continue to remain in the 'very poor' category. "For the next three days, winds are likely to be calm reducing the ventilation leading to a deterioration of air quality but within the same category."

From December 6 onwards, as per SAFAR, the winds are expected to increase dispersing pollutants but the AQI is still likely to remain in the 'very poor' category. "Partly cloudy sky and low mixing layer height are preventing efficient dispersion of pollutants," SAFAR citied.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday held a review meeting with concerned departments regarding air pollution and said that all construction activities would remain suspended in the national capital till further orders.

Delhi's Department of Environment and Forests has issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities from today till November 30. (ANI)

