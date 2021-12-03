Left Menu

Delhi LG reviews progress of Eco Park initiative to promote urban greenery

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress of 'Eco Park' being developed on the Ash Dyke Pond of Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS) to promote urban greens.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 07:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 07:28 IST
Delhi LG reviews progress of Eco Park initiative to promote urban greenery
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the progress of 'Eco Park' being developed on the Ash Dyke Pond of Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS) to promote urban greens. "Chaired a meeting with VC, DDA, CMD, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) and other senior officials to review the progress of 'Eco Park' being developed on the Ash Dyke Pond of Badarpur Thermal Power Station (BTPS)," tweeted Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

Apprising of the project, Baijal said that it comprises several green features including a Jungle Safari, Miyawaki forest and water bodies is a unique initiative to promote urban greens while providing outdoor recreation facilities to the residents and tourists alike. The NTPC presented the physical progress of the four phases of the project during the meeting.

While appreciating the progress, the LG advised the officials to meet the water needs of the park in collaboration with the Delhi Jal Board and "by way of utilising recycled water and conserving water through rainwater harvesting given the large expanse of the land". It was also emphasised that the project activities should be closely monitored for timely completion of the project by October 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saudi Arabia; Athletics-Carter handed four-year ban for second doping violation and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf: McIlroy defends players' right to compete in Saud...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021