DIG of Intelligence and Security, and Advisory Panel member appointed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the appointments of Graeme Speden as the Deputy Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security, and Ben Bateman as a member of the Inspector-General's Advisory Panel.

"These are significant roles that assist the Inspector-General with independent oversight of New Zealand's intelligence agencies," Jacinda Ardern said.

"While the detail of the work of our intelligence agencies cannot be made public, the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security's extensive powers provide checks and balances to hold the agencies to account," Jacinda Ardern said.

The appointments of Mr Speden and Mr Bateman were made by the Governor-General after consultation with Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, as is required by statute.

Mr Speden has been the acting Deputy Inspector-General since 2020 and a senior investigator in the office of the Inspector-General since 2016. Mr Speden is qualified in law, has worked in policy roles within government and as a journalist. Mr Speden has been appointed for a three-year term.

Mr Bateman (Ngāi Tahu and Cook Island Māori descent) has a law and governance background and has had an extensive defence and intelligence career in the public service, including with the New Zealand Defence Force and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Mr Bateman has been appointed for a five-year term.

