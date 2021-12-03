Left Menu

Rachel Crump appointed as NZ's Consul-General in Guangzhou

“China is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant relationships – it is our largest trading partner, and an influential regional and global actor,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:30 IST
Rachel Crump appointed as NZ's Consul-General in Guangzhou
Rachel Crump was most recently Acting Unit Manager and Lead Adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Japan and Koreas Unit. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Rachel Crump as New Zealand's next Consul-General in Guangzhou, China.

"China is one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most significant relationships – it is our largest trading partner, and an influential regional and global actor," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As the capital of the booming Guangdong Province, Guangzhou sits at the centre of many long-standing connections between our people and our businesses. Ms Crump's wealth of experience working across Asia will be pivotal in growing these connections," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Rachel Crump was most recently Acting Unit Manager and Lead Adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Japan and Koreas Unit. She has served twice at the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo, most recently with responsibility for trade policy and consular matters. She has also worked in MFAT's trade negotiations, environment and strategic policy divisions.

Prior to joining MFAT, Ms Crump worked on international labour issues at the Department of Labour, and on international education at the Ministry of Education and Victoria University of Wellington.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021