Rachel Crump appointed as NZ's Consul-General in Guangzhou

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta today announced the appointment of Rachel Crump as New Zealand's next Consul-General in Guangzhou, China.

"China is one of Aotearoa New Zealand's most significant relationships – it is our largest trading partner, and an influential regional and global actor," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As the capital of the booming Guangdong Province, Guangzhou sits at the centre of many long-standing connections between our people and our businesses. Ms Crump's wealth of experience working across Asia will be pivotal in growing these connections," Nanaia Mahuta said.

Rachel Crump was most recently Acting Unit Manager and Lead Adviser in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Japan and Koreas Unit. She has served twice at the New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo, most recently with responsibility for trade policy and consular matters. She has also worked in MFAT's trade negotiations, environment and strategic policy divisions.

Prior to joining MFAT, Ms Crump worked on international labour issues at the Department of Labour, and on international education at the Ministry of Education and Victoria University of Wellington.

