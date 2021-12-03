Left Menu

China releases five-year green development plan for industrial sectors

China's industry ministry on Friday unveiled a five-year plan aimed at the green development of its industrial sectors, vowing to lower carbon emissions and pollutants and to promote emerging industries so as to meet a carbon peak commitment by 2030. The world's top greenhouse gas emitter is aiming to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030 and become "carbon-neutral" by 2060.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reiterated the targets of cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 18%, and energy intensity by 13.5%, by 2025, according to the plan which covers the period between 2021 and 2025. It also said it will strictly control capacities in steel, cement, aluminium and other sectors.

The MIIT said it will increase clean energy consumption and encourage the use of hydrogen energy, biofuels and refuse-derived fuels in steel, cement, chemical and other industries. The plan also looks to promote the "rational" exploitation of mineral resources such as iron ore and nonferrous, and to develop the use of recycled sources, said the ministry.

