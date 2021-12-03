Left Menu

David McLean appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings

Mr McLean, who retired from Westpac in June 2021, spent more than two decades at the bank and led the New Zealand operations as CEO from 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 03-12-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 10:47 IST
David McLean appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings
David McLean will begin his tenure as chair from 1 January 2022. His term runs until 31 October 2024. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

David McLean has been appointed as Chair of KiwiRail Holdings Ltd, the Minister for State Owned Enterprises Dr David Clark and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson announced today.

"Minister Clark and I are confident that David's extensive business knowledge and leadership experience, including his time as former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Westpac New Zealand, will provide additional governance oversight for KiwiRail," Grant Robertson said.

Mr McLean, who retired from Westpac in June 2021, spent more than two decades at the bank and led the New Zealand operations as CEO from 2014. During his time, he promoted a number of diversity and inclusion initiatives, including being one of the first corporates to become a Living Wage employer, and was an inaugural member of Champions for Change.

Alongside his extensive banking career, McLean has governance experience as a member of the National Advisory Council on the Employment of Women and is a former chair of the NZ Bankers' Association and the Institute of Finance Professionals (IFINZ).

"I know David is looking forward to joining the KiwiRail team and he's ready for the challenges that lie ahead. Rail has a bright future in New Zealand as it supports our stretched supply chains, takes pressure off our roads and helps reduce carbon emissions," David Clark said.

"I'd also like to extend my thanks to acting chair, Sue McCormack, who graciously took over the role following the passing of Brian Corban in May. Sue is a strong champion for KiwiRail and will resume her role as deputy chair from next year," David Clark said.

David McLean will begin his tenure as chair from 1 January 2022. His term runs until 31 October 2024.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global
4
Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious than delta? A virus evolution expert explains what researchers know and what they don’t

Will omicron – the new coronavirus variant of concern – be more contagious t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021