China suspends Lanka energy project over security concerns

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 03-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 11:44 IST
The Chinese embassy here has confirmed that an energy project in Sri Lanka's northern province has been suspended ''Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, being suspended to build hybrid energy system in 3 northern islands due to security concerns from a third party,” the embassy tweeted.

China has instead inked a contract with Maldives to establish 12 solar power plants at 12 Maldivian islands, it said.

Sri Lankan sources said China had won the Asian Development Bank after bidding for the project in Jaffna's Delft, Nainathivu and Alanathivu islets - all located with close proximity to India.

India had reportedly expressed their concerns over the Chinese presence in the islets.

