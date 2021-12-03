Left Menu

Injured leopard cub being taken for treatment to Indore escapes

An injured leopard cub being taken from Burhanpur to Indore for treatment escaped from its cage, informed Uttam Yadav, in-charge, Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-12-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 12:56 IST
Uttam Yadav incharge of Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum Indore (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An injured leopard cub being taken from Burhanpur to Indore for treatment escaped from its cage, informed Uttam Yadav, in-charge, Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum Indore. "We have been informed that the leopard is just six months old. He was being brought here to the zoo for treatment. Since the vehicle carrying the cage in which the leopard was trapped came in late at night on Wednesday, we couldn't shift the animal to a safe place. Later, we realized that the leopard had escaped," said Yadav.

Yadav further said, "It escaped from the cage, which is a weak and small cage, not at all suitable for a leopard. There is rust all upon the cage. The animal could have broken it." However, there is no clarity as to when the incident actually happened.

"We are searching the zoo and nearby places. If it escaped after the vehicle reached here then there are chances that it will be found in this area only. But if the animal escaped before reaching Indore, then we don't know where it might have gone," he added. On Thursday, teams of the zoo and forest department kept looking for the leopard throughout the day. The search continued till late night but the leopard cub was nowhere to be found. (ANI)

