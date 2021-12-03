Guj: BJP's OBC Morcha begins 3-day national executive meet in Kevadia

The BJP's OBC Morcha will discuss its role and strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in five states at its three-day national executive committee meet that began at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district on Friday, a party office-bearer said.

Besides strategizing for the upcoming polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, the OBC Morcha will also discuss its programmes in Gujarat for the Assembly elections expected to be held in December 2022, said K Laxman, the national president of the OBC Morcha.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Laxman said, ''Our national executive committee meeting will take place at Kevadia on December 3,4 and 5. Apart from discussing in detail the Morcha's role and strategy for the upcoming polls, a political resolution will also be passed during the meet.” In the coming days, the OBC Morcha will launch a nationwide mass outreach programme to connect the backward castes with the BJP, by spreading awareness about the Modi government's pro-poor and pro-backward class schemes, the senior BJP leader from Telangana said. ''Regional parties such as the SP, RJD and the Left think that they are 'thekedars' of the backward classes. However, it is the BJP government at the Centre that has ensured total implementation of 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in central educational institutions. This has happened for the first time in the 75 years of Independence,'' he claimed.

The party feels that the OBCs who are already ''uplifted'' and belong to the ''creamy layer'' should not be given the benefits of the reservation, and only those who are poor and downtrodden should get it, the BJP leader added.

