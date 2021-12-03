Price of vegetables
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), rates per qintal: Cauliflower 1,000-7,000, Brinjal 250-6,500, Tomato 400-7,700, Bitter Gourd 2,000-5,100, Bottle Gourd 2,000-5,500, Ash Gourd 800-2,500, Green Chilli 110-4,400, Banana Green 500-3,600, Beans 400-9,000, Green Ginger 600-4,000, Carrot 1,000-6,900, Cabbage 1,200-6,900, Ladies Finger 250-6,800, Snake Gourd 2,800-4,000, Beetroot 1,000-4,900, Cucumber 400-4,498, Ridge Gourd 2,000-7,500, Radish 800-6,500, Capsicum 250-9,000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1,500, Knoll Khol 1,667-8,000, Lime 100-4,000.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
43-year-old visually impaired man from Vadodara scales 17,000 ft Himalayan peak
Over 1.3 billion Indians have unique digital identity; India on its way to connecting 600,000 villages with broadband: PM Modi.
43-year-old visually impaired man from Vadodara scales 17,000 ft Himalayan peak
Pakistan: Nearly 1,000 Christian, Hindu women fall victim to forced conversion every year, say rights activists
CBSE tells SC that all precautions have been taken for conducting board exams in offline mode, number of centres increased to 15,000.