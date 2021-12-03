Left Menu

Price of vegetables

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:10 IST
Price of vegetables
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Following are vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), rates per qintal: Cauliflower 1,000-7,000, Brinjal 250-6,500, Tomato 400-7,700, Bitter Gourd 2,000-5,100, Bottle Gourd 2,000-5,500, Ash Gourd 800-2,500, Green Chilli 110-4,400, Banana Green 500-3,600, Beans 400-9,000, Green Ginger 600-4,000, Carrot 1,000-6,900, Cabbage 1,200-6,900, Ladies Finger 250-6,800, Snake Gourd 2,800-4,000, Beetroot 1,000-4,900, Cucumber 400-4,498, Ridge Gourd 2,000-7,500, Radish 800-6,500, Capsicum 250-9,000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1,500, Knoll Khol 1,667-8,000, Lime 100-4,000.

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021