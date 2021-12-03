Left Menu

No acute shortage of fertilisers; availability of DAP for rabi season more than demand: Govt

The MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is Rs 242 per bag exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable with effect from March 1, 2018.The PK fertilisers phosphatic and potassic are decontrolled and are covered under the Nutrient Based Subsidy NBS scheme.During April-October period of the current fiscal year, 29.59 lakh tonnes of DAP have been imported.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 16:24 IST
No acute shortage of fertilisers; availability of DAP for rabi season more than demand: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Friday said there has been no acute shortage of essential fertilisers in the country and it has made sufficient supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a key crop nutrient, to meet the requirement during the ongoing rabi (winter-sown) season.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, ''There has been no acute shortage of essential fertilisers in the domestic across the country. However, in between the season, some states highlighted shortfall of DAP fertilisers, particularly in few districts.'' Accordingly, based on the requests of state governments, DAP rakes were moved to meet the requirement. ''The overall availability of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser in the country is comfortable during the ongoing Rabi season 2021-22,'' he added.

During the ongoing rabi season 2021-21 (October 1 to November 29), against the DAP requirement (pro-rata) of 34.65 lakh tonnes, the Department of Fertilisers has ensured availability of 36.60 lakh tonnes to the states. ''Further, overall fertiliser availability in the country has also remained comfortable,'' the minister said.

Urea is provided to all the farmers across the country at a statutory notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The MRP of 45 kg bag of urea is Rs 242 per bag (exclusive of charges towards neem coating and taxes as applicable) with effect from March 1, 2018.

The P&K fertilisers (phosphatic and potassic) are decontrolled and are covered under the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) scheme.

During April-October period of the current fiscal year, 29.59 lakh tonnes of DAP have been imported. In the full 2020-21 fiscal, 48.70 lakh tonnes of DAP were imported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021